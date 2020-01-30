  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles Utvs Due To Collision And Crash Hazard Recall

Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Model Year 2017-2018 Bobcat 3650 Utility Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The rear brake line can become punctured causing the brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
January 30, 2020
Units:
About 522 (In addition, 53 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Bobcat at 800-743-4340 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.bobcat.com and click on the For Owners tab located at the top of the page.  Then scroll to CPSC Recalls for more information.  In addition, find a Dealer link at the top of the page or to check your VIN Number. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2017-2018 Bobcat 3650 utility vehicles.  The recalled utility vehicles are white and black with orange decals.  “Bobcat” is printed on the hood of the utility vehicle and “3650” is printed on the rear box.  The vehicle identification numbers (VINs) can be found on a label affixed to the vehicle frame under the seat and storage bin on the passenger side.  The following vehicles are included in this recall.

Year

 

Model Number

Partial Non-Sequential VIN Range

2017

 

3650

17001 thru 17308

2018

 

3650

18001 thru 18344

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Bobcat dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.  Bobcat is notifying dealers and contacting affected registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Bobcat dealers nationwide from May 2016 through February 2019 for between $24,000 and $29,000.  

Manufacturer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Bobcat Company, of West Fargo, N.D. 

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-715
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Bobcat Company Recalls Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Polaris Recalls Brutus Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Collision and Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
BCI Burke Recalls Merge Playground Climbers Due to Entrapment Hazard
BMC Recalls Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall Hazard
Surly Bikes Recalls Bicycle Racks Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise