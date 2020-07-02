  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Avalon Furniture Recalls Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Sold At Rooms To Go Due To

Avalon Furniture Recalls Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Sold at Rooms To Go Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Collection
Hazard:

The base coat paint used on pieces within the furniture collection contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard.  Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
July 2, 2020
Units:
About 9,500
Consumer Contact:

Please contact Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, visit www.avalonfurniture.com and click on “Contact Us” at the top of the page or visit www.cottagetownrecall.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Collection, manufactured by Avalon Furniture, which was sold in white, black, and gray colors.  The recalled furniture includes the dresser, mirror, king headboard, king footboard, queen headboard, queen footboard, chest, and gent’s chest, manufactured between August 1, 2019 and December 18, 2019.  Vertical wood paneling is featured on the front or sides of each piece.  A label containing the product’s SKU number and manufacture date is located on the back of each furniture piece.  This label is placed on the dresser, nightstand, chest, and gent’s chest in the top left corner of the back panel.  The label on the mirror is located on the bottom left of the back panel and for the headboard and footboard, on the bottom right of the back panel.

Color

Group Name 

Group and 

Item Numbers

  

SKU Numbers

Gray

Cottage Town Dresser

2485-1

32124858

Gray

Cottage Town Mirror

2485-2

32224850

Gray

Cottage Town King Headboard

2485-4

32424854

Gray

Cottage Town King Footboard

2485-8

32824852

Gray

Cottage Town Nightstand

2485-5

32524856

Gray

Cottage Town Chest

2485-6

32624858

Gray

Cottage Town Gents Chest

2485-10

33024857

Gray

Cottage Town Queen Headboard

2485-3

32324852

Gray

Cottage Town Queen Headboard

2485-7

32724850

White

Cottage Town Dresser

2481-1

32124810

White

Cottage Town Mirror

2481-2

32224812

White

Cottage Town King Headboard

2481-4

32424816

White

Cottage Town King Footboard

2481-8

32824814

White

Cottage Town Nightstand

2481-5

32524818

White

Cottage Town Chest

2481-6

32624810

White

Cottage Town Gents Chest

2481-10

33024819

White

Cottage Town Queen Headboard

2481-3

32324814

White

Cottage Town Queen Footboard

2481-7

32724812

Black

Cottage Town Dresser

2483-1

32124834

Black

Cottage Town Mirror

2483-2

32224836

Black 

Cottage Town King Headboard

2483-4

32424830

Black

Cottage Town King Footboard

2483-8

32824838

Black

Cottage Town Nightstand

2483-5

32524832

Black

Cottage Town Chest

2483-6

32624834

Black

Cottage Town Gents Chest

2483-10

33024833

Black

Cottage Town Queen Headboard

2483-3

32324838

Black

Cottage Town Queen Footboard

2483-7

32724836

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact Rooms To Go for free replacement and free pickup of the furniture.  Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.  Consumers will not be responsible for shipping costs.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Rooms To Go stores and online at www.roomstogo.com from October 2019 through April 2020 for between $100 and $600 per piece.

Manufacturer(s):

Avalon Furniture, of Houston, Texas

Importer(s):

R.T.G. Furniture Corp., of Seffner, Florida

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
20-754
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

The Furniture Connexion Recalls Modavari Forrest Live Edge Benches Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
Modus Furniture Recalls Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards: In-Home Remedy May be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
HON Recalls Office Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
Herman Miller and Design Within Reach Recall Dressers and Cabinets Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Remedy May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Restrictions; Keep Product Away from Children (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Organic Pure Oil Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise