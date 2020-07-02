Avalon Furniture Recalls Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Sold at Rooms To Go Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The base coat paint used on pieces within the furniture collection contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
Please contact Rooms To Go toll-free at 855-688-0919 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, visit www.avalonfurniture.com and click on “Contact Us” at the top of the page or visit www.cottagetownrecall.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Cottage Town Bedroom Furniture Collection, manufactured by Avalon Furniture, which was sold in white, black, and gray colors. The recalled furniture includes the dresser, mirror, king headboard, king footboard, queen headboard, queen footboard, chest, and gent’s chest, manufactured between August 1, 2019 and December 18, 2019. Vertical wood paneling is featured on the front or sides of each piece. A label containing the product’s SKU number and manufacture date is located on the back of each furniture piece. This label is placed on the dresser, nightstand, chest, and gent’s chest in the top left corner of the back panel. The label on the mirror is located on the bottom left of the back panel and for the headboard and footboard, on the bottom right of the back panel.
|
Color
|
Group Name
|
Group and
Item Numbers
|
SKU Numbers
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Dresser
|
2485-1
|
32124858
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Mirror
|
2485-2
|
32224850
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town King Headboard
|
2485-4
|
32424854
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town King Footboard
|
2485-8
|
32824852
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Nightstand
|
2485-5
|
32524856
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Chest
|
2485-6
|
32624858
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Gents Chest
|
2485-10
|
33024857
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Queen Headboard
|
2485-3
|
32324852
|
Gray
|
Cottage Town Queen Headboard
|
2485-7
|
32724850
|
White
|
Cottage Town Dresser
|
2481-1
|
32124810
|
White
|
Cottage Town Mirror
|
2481-2
|
32224812
|
White
|
Cottage Town King Headboard
|
2481-4
|
32424816
|
White
|
Cottage Town King Footboard
|
2481-8
|
32824814
|
White
|
Cottage Town Nightstand
|
2481-5
|
32524818
|
White
|
Cottage Town Chest
|
2481-6
|
32624810
|
White
|
Cottage Town Gents Chest
|
2481-10
|
33024819
|
White
|
Cottage Town Queen Headboard
|
2481-3
|
32324814
|
White
|
Cottage Town Queen Footboard
|
2481-7
|
32724812
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Dresser
|
2483-1
|
32124834
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Mirror
|
2483-2
|
32224836
|
Black
|
Cottage Town King Headboard
|
2483-4
|
32424830
|
Black
|
Cottage Town King Footboard
|
2483-8
|
32824838
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Nightstand
|
2483-5
|
32524832
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Chest
|
2483-6
|
32624834
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Gents Chest
|
2483-10
|
33024833
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Queen Headboard
|
2483-3
|
32324838
|
Black
|
Cottage Town Queen Footboard
|
2483-7
|
32724836
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled furniture and contact Rooms To Go for free replacement and free pickup of the furniture. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers will not be responsible for shipping costs.
None reported.
Exclusively at Rooms To Go stores and online at www.roomstogo.com from October 2019 through April 2020 for between $100 and $600 per piece.
Avalon Furniture, of Houston, Texas
R.T.G. Furniture Corp., of Seffner, Florida
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800