Whirlpool Recalls Glass Cooktops with Touch Controls Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand glass cooktops with touch controls
Hazard:

The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 28, 2019
Units:
About 26,300 (In addition about 2,800 units were sold in Canada and 128 units in Mexico)
Consumer Contact:

Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers. They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

 

Model Numbers

Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:

KCES950HSS

KCES950HBL

KCES956HSS

KCES956HBL

WCE97US0HS

WCE97US0HB

WCE97US6HS

WCE97US6HB

JEC4430HS

JEC4430HB

JEC4536HS

JEC4536HB

JEC4424HB

 

Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:

JED4430GB

JED4536GB

JED4430GS

JED4536GS

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

Incidents/Injuries:

Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Whirlpool Corporation, of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Whirlpool Corporation, of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
19-189
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

