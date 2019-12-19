Toysmith Recalls Light-Up Magic Wands Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

The battery cover can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.
Toysmith at 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com and click on the “Safety Info” tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes a fuchsia colored Light-Up Magic Wand topped with a star that flashes and makes noise. The recalled wands have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373) are included in the recall. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magic wands, place them out of the reach of children and return them to store where purchased for a refund.
Toysmith has received one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries removed from the toy. Medical attention was required to remove the battery.
Carter’s stores and various toy, grocery, hobby and gift retailers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $5.
Toysmith of Sumner, Wash.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800