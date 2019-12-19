  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Toysmith Recalls Lightup Magic Wands Due To Choking And Ingestion Hazards

Toysmith Recalls Light-Up Magic Wands Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards

Name of product:
Light-Up Magic Wands
Hazard:

The battery cover can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 19, 2019
Units:
About 58,000 (in addition 204 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Toysmith at 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com and click on the “Safety Info” tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes a fuchsia colored Light-Up Magic Wand topped with a star that flashes and makes noise. The recalled wands have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373) are included in the recall. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magic wands, place them out of the reach of children and return them to store where purchased for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Toysmith has received one report of a child swallowing one of the batteries removed from the toy. Medical attention was required to remove the battery.

Sold At:

Carter’s stores and various toy, grocery, hobby and gift retailers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 for about $5.

Importer(s):

Toysmith of Sumner, Wash.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
20-045
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

J. Crew Recalls Boys’ Denim Pants Due to Aspiration and Choking Hazards
DaVinci Recalls Bassinets Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
B&B Acquisition Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirements; Risk of Poisoning
Quest Products Recalls ALOCANE Emergency Burn Pads Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
Hooey Recalls Children’s Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise