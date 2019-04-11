  1. Home
Specialized Recalls Bicycles with Steerer Tube Collars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 9, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Name of product:
Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge, and Sirrus Bicycles with steerer tube collars
Hazard:

The bicycle’s steerer tube collar can crack if exposed to corrosion resulting in sudden loss of steering control, posing fall and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 11, 2019
Units:
About 63,000
Consumer Contact:

Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” or contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves select Specialized Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge and Sirrus bicycles equipped with a Future Shock from the 2017 through 2019 model years. The bikes come in a variety of colors and include S-works, Pro, Expert, Comp, Elite, E5 Comp, Sport and Base models. An S-works or Specialized decal can be found on the downtube.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an Authorized Specialized Retailer for a free repair of the steerer tube collar.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports involving cracking in the steerer tube collar. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Specialized Retailers nationwide from July 2016 through January 2019 for between $1,650 and $11,500.

Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (Specialized), of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-104
