South Shore Furniture Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; One Fatality Reported

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep and each weighs about 56 pounds. The model numbers and colors include:
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
3046033
|
Royal Cherry
|
3070033
|
Black
|
3070223
|
Black
|
3159033
|
Chocolate
|
3159223
|
Chocolate
|
3050033
|
White
|
3050223
|
White
|
3113033
|
Natural Maple
|
10430
|
Soft Gray
|
10433
|
Gray Oak
|
10680
|
Country Pine
|
10682
|
Rustic Oak
3-drawer chests with the model numbers listed above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in this recall.
Some models of the 3-drawer chests listed above were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that also included a bed and nightstand. Only the 3-drawer chests in the bedroom sets are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact South Shore to select one of the following recall options:
• Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;
• Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or
• Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit
South Shore has received two reports of tip-over incidents involving the recalled chests of drawers. One report stated that a child received bruises on his leg and scratches. Another incident reported a fatality involving a two year-old and an unanchored, empty 3-drawer chest.
Online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.
South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada
