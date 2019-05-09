  1. Home
South Shore Furniture Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; One Fatality Reported

Name of product:
Libra style 3-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall date:
May 9, 2019
Units:
About 310,000 (in addition, about 6,900 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

South Shore toll-free at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep and each weighs about 56 pounds. The model numbers and colors include:

 

Model Number

Color

3046033

Royal Cherry

3070033

Black

3070223

Black

3159033

Chocolate

3159223

Chocolate

3050033

White

3050223

White

3113033

Natural Maple

10430

Soft Gray

10433

Gray Oak

10680

Country Pine

10682

Rustic Oak

 

3-drawer chests with the model numbers listed above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in this recall.

Some models of the 3-drawer chests listed above were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that also included a bed and nightstand.  Only the 3-drawer chests in the bedroom sets are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall, and place it in an area that children cannot access.  Consumers should contact South Shore to select one of the following recall options:

•   Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the Chest;

•   Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the Chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or

•   Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit

Incidents/Injuries:

South Shore has received two reports of tip-over incidents involving the recalled chests of drawers. One report stated that a child received bruises on his leg and scratches.  Another incident reported a fatality involving a two year-old and an unanchored, empty 3-drawer chest.

Sold At:

Online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retailers from October 2009 through July 2018 for about $60.

Importer(s):

South Shore Industries Ltd., of Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada and Mexico
Recall number:
19-116
