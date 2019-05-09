South Shore Furniture Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Serious Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; One Fatality Reported

Description:

This recall involves Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers sold in nine colors. Each drawer has one metal handle. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest. The chests measure 27½-inches high by 31¼-inches wide and 15½-inches deep and each weighs about 56 pounds. The model numbers and colors include:

Model Number Color 3046033 Royal Cherry 3070033 Black 3070223 Black 3159033 Chocolate 3159223 Chocolate 3050033 White 3050223 White 3113033 Natural Maple 10430 Soft Gray 10433 Gray Oak 10680 Country Pine 10682 Rustic Oak

3-drawer chests with the model numbers listed above that end in the letter A, B, C, D or E are also included in this recall.

Some models of the 3-drawer chests listed above were also sold as part of a three-piece bedroom set that also included a bed and nightstand. Only the 3-drawer chests in the bedroom sets are included in this recall.