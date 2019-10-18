Soft Play Recalls Spider Climb Playground Climbers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The climbing level platforms were designed too far apart, posing a fall hazard to children who can fall climbing from one level to the next.
Soft Play collect at 704-948-3442 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.softplay.com and click on “Recall Alert” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involved Spider Climb enclosed vertical rope and plastic platform playground climbers installed in approximately 200 McDonald’s Restaurant Play Places. The climbers are designed with plastic platforms, ropes, cables and chains for children to scale inside a multi-level enclosed tower assembly.
Soft Play has contacted all purchasers directly and installed all additional platforms free of charge to reduce the distance between platforms.
There have been 37 incidents resulting in 34 reports of injuries.
Exclusively to and installed at about 200 McDonald’s Restaurant Play Places nationwide from February 2016 through October 2018 for about $350.
Soft Play LLC, of Huntersville, N.C.
