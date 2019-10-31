New Port Sales Recalls All-Gloo Craft Glue Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements; Poison Hazard to Children

The glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested. The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.
New Port Sales collect at 787-793-6201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail info@newportsales.com or online at www.newportsales.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves bottles of All-Gloo Craft Glue in 2-, 4- and 8-ounce sizes. The size of each translucent white plastic bottle of recalled glue is printed at the bottom of an orange, white and black label that includes a UPC number unique to that size.
|
Size
|
UPC
|
2 oz
|
700332578122
|
4 oz
|
700332570126
|
8 oz
|
700332570133
Consumers should immediately remove the recalled glue from the reach of children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.
None reported
La Casa de los Botones and New Port Sales Inc. in Puerto Rico from April 2019 through June 2019 for between $2 and $7.
Yi Hsin Lung Co. Ltd., of Taiwan
New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR
