New Port Sales Recalls All-Gloo Craft Glue Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Closure Requirements; Poison Hazard to Children

Name of product:
All-Gloo Craft Glue
Hazard:

The glue contains methanol and poses a poisoning hazard to young children if ingested. The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poisoning Prevention Packaging Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 31, 2019
Units:
About 46,000
Consumer Contact:

New Port Sales collect at 787-793-6201 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, e-mail info@newportsales.com or online at www.newportsales.com and click on “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves bottles of All-Gloo Craft Glue in 2-, 4- and 8-ounce sizes. The size of each translucent white plastic bottle of recalled glue is printed at the bottom of an orange, white and black label that includes a UPC number unique to that size.

Size

UPC

2 oz

700332578122

4 oz

700332570126

8 oz

700332570133

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled glue from the reach of children and return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

La Casa de los Botones and New Port Sales Inc. in Puerto Rico from April 2019 through June 2019 for between $2 and $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Yi Hsin Lung Co. Ltd., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Distributor(s):

New Port Sales Inc., of San Juan, PR

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-015
