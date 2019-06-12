Mares Recalls Buoyancy Compensation Vests Due to Drowning Hazard

The deflation button can come unscrewed and result in loss of buoyancy, posing a drowning hazard.
Mares at 800-874-3236 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or e-mail Recall@us.mares.com, or online at https://www.mares.com/us-US/sports/extended-range/recall/, or go to the Mares USA main website, click or hover on “Scuba Diving” on the gray toolbar at the top of the page, then click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Mares XR buoyancy compensation vests used for scuba diving. The following model numbers and model names are included in this recall. The serial number is printed on a rectangular label on the inflator body. This recall affects serial numbers from 8A-02001 to 8A-07630.
|
Model #
|
Description / Model Name
|
Serial Numbers
|
417511
|
Donut Bladder Single Tank - XR Line
|
8A-02001 through
8A-07630
|
417512
|
Donut Bladder Twin Tank - XR Line
|
|
417536
|
Sidemount Pure Light Bladder - XR Line
|
|
417539
|
Red Devil Single Backmount set - XR Line
|
|
417540
|
Red Devil Single Backmount set SSI - XR Line
|
|
417547
|
Pure Light Sidemount compl.set - XR Line
|
|
417550
|
Silver Knight Single BM set - XR Line
|
|
417551
|
Blue Battle Single Backmount set - XR Line
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buoyancy compensation vests and take them to a Mares scuba dealer for a free repair.
The firm has received one report of a loose deflator button. No injuries have been reported.
Specialized dive shops and online from June 2018 through March 2019 for about $350 to $825.
Mares, of Boca Raton, Fla.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800