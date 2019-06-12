  1. Home
Mares Recalls Buoyancy Compensation Vests Due to Drowning Hazard

Name of product:
Mares XR buoyancy compensation vests
Hazard:

The deflation button can come unscrewed and result in loss of buoyancy, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 12, 2019
Units:
About 600
Consumer Contact:

 

Mares at 800-874-3236 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or e-mail Recall@us.mares.com, or online at https://www.mares.com/us-US/sports/extended-range/recall/, or go to the Mares USA main website, click or hover on “Scuba Diving” on the gray toolbar at the top of the page, then click on “Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mares XR buoyancy compensation vests used for scuba diving. The following model numbers and model names are included in this recall.  The serial number is printed on a rectangular label on the inflator body. This recall affects serial numbers from 8A-02001 to 8A-07630.

Model #

Description / Model Name

Serial Numbers

417511

Donut Bladder Single Tank - XR Line

8A-02001 through

 

8A-07630

417512

Donut Bladder Twin Tank - XR Line

 

417536

Sidemount Pure Light Bladder - XR Line

 

417539

Red Devil Single Backmount set - XR Line

 

417540

Red Devil Single Backmount set SSI - XR Line

 

417547

Pure Light Sidemount compl.set - XR Line

 

417550

Silver Knight Single BM set - XR Line

 

417551

Blue Battle Single Backmount set - XR Line

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled buoyancy compensation vests and take them to a Mares scuba dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a loose deflator button. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Specialized dive shops and online from June 2018 through March 2019 for about $350 to $825.

Importer(s):

Mares, of Boca Raton, Fla.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
19-137
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
