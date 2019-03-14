Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s oil cooler hoses can separate and the fuel tank cap gasket can crack allowing fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves 2019 Mule Pro MX utility vehicles, models 700 EPS, 700 EPS LE and 700 Camo EPS. The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in camo, green, red and white. They have side by side seating for two people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro MX is printed on the right and left front fender. Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right, front lower A-arm mounts.
|
Model
|
Model Codes
|
Vin Range
|
MULE PRO-MX EPS
|
KAF700BKF/L
|
RGSW643AXKB120101 through RGSW643A2KB130153
|
MULE PRO-MX EPS LE
|
KAF700CKF/L
|
RGSW643A0KB140101 through RGSW643AXKB150182
|
MULE PRO-MX EPS Camo
|
KAF700DKF/L
|
RGSW643A1KB160101 through
RGSW643A2KB170135
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Kawasaki has received seven reports of vehicles catching on fire and being damaged. No injuries have been reported.
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from August 2018 through February 2019 for about $12,000.
Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
