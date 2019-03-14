  1. Home
Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kawasaki Mule™ Pro-MX™ off-highway utility vehicles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s oil cooler hoses can separate and the fuel tank cap gasket can crack allowing fuel to leak, posing a fire hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 14, 2019
Units:
About 2,600
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2019 Mule Pro MX utility vehicles, models 700 EPS, 700 EPS LE and 700 Camo EPS. The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in camo, green, red and white. They have side by side seating for two people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro MX is printed on the right and left front fender. Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right, front lower A-arm mounts. 

 

Model

Model Codes

Vin Range

MULE PRO-MX EPS

KAF700BKF/L

RGSW643AXKB120101 through RGSW643A2KB130153

MULE PRO-MX EPS LE

KAF700CKF/L

RGSW643A0KB140101 through RGSW643AXKB150182

MULE PRO-MX EPS Camo

KAF700DKF/L

RGSW643A1KB160101 through

RGSW643A2KB170135

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Kawasaki has received seven reports of vehicles catching on fire and being damaged. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from August 2018 through February 2019 for about $12,000.

Importer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-728
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

