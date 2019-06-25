Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.
Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 18 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.
|
Brand
|
Product Name
|
Item Number
|
Price Sold For
|
Clown
|
Rise in the East
|
CL1000
|
$24-36 a box, $2 individual
|
None Listed
|
Safe cracker
|
No Model Listed
|
$24-36 a box, $3 individual
|
None Listed
|
Angry Elf
|
No Model Listed
|
$39.99 a box
|
None Listed
|
Mamba
|
No Model Listed
|
$20.00 a box, $2 individual
|
None Listed
|
Crazy King
|
KF0168
|
$20.00 a box, $2 individual
|
None Listed
|
POW!
|
No Model Listed
|
$32.99 a box
|
None Listed
|
Bang
|
No Model Listed
|
$32.99 a box
|
None Listed
|
Crazy Robot Flowers
|
BW500
|
$24-36 a box, $3 individual
|
None Listed
|
Frog Balls
|
FB5015
|
$50.00 a box
|
None Listed
|
Dragon Artillery (Assorted)
|
W515B
|
$30.00 a box
|
None Listed
|
Small Festival Balls
|
N1000
|
$50.00 a box
|
None Listed
|
Cock Rises!
|
FF5001
|
$50.00 a box
|
None Listed
|
Sammy's Best
|
No Model Listed
|
$24.00 a box
|
None Listed
|
Katherine’s Catapult
|
PF0402
|
$24.00 a pack
|
Clown
|
Heavy Bomber
|
GX7502
|
$20.00 a pack
|
None Listed
|
Multiple Rocket
|
No Model Listed
|
$50.00 a pack
|
None Listed
|
Talon
|
No Model Listed
|
$40.00 a pack.
|
None Listed
|
Block Buster
|
No Model Listed
|
$24-36 a box, $3 individual
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund
An 8 year old boy and a 12 year old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8 year old boy lost his hand.
Grandma’s Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.
The Oxford (Ohio) Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.
