  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Grandma’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Fireworks
Hazard:

The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 26, 2019
Units:
About 25,000
Consumer Contact:

Grandma’s Fireworks collect at 765-732-3866 anytime or email at gmasheila@woh.rr.com and hannonc@aol.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 18 different consumer fireworks. The brand name, product name and the item number are printed on the outside wrapping of the firework.

 

 

Brand

Product Name

Item Number

Price Sold For

Clown

Rise in the East

CL1000

$24-36 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

Safe cracker

No Model Listed

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

None Listed

Angry Elf

No Model Listed

$39.99 a box

None Listed

Mamba

No Model Listed

$20.00 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

Crazy King

KF0168

$20.00 a box, $2 individual

None Listed

POW!

No Model Listed

$32.99 a box

None Listed

Bang

No Model Listed

$32.99 a box

None Listed

Crazy Robot Flowers

BW500

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

None Listed

Frog Balls

FB5015

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Dragon Artillery (Assorted)

W515B

$30.00 a box

None Listed

Small Festival Balls

N1000

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Cock Rises!

FF5001

$50.00 a box

None Listed

Sammy's Best

No Model Listed

$24.00 a box

None Listed

Katherine’s Catapult

PF0402

$24.00 a pack

Clown

Heavy Bomber

GX7502

$20.00 a pack

None Listed

Multiple Rocket

No Model Listed

$50.00 a pack

None Listed

Talon

No Model Listed

$40.00 a pack.

None Listed

Block Buster

No Model Listed

$24-36 a box, $3 individual

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and return them to Grandma’s Fireworks for a full refund

Incidents/Injuries:

An 8 year old boy and a 12 year old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it and were hurt. The 8 year old boy lost his hand.

Sold At:

Grandma’s Fireworks in West College Corner, Indiana from January 2009 through April 2019. There were no online sales.

Manufactured In:
China
Note:

The Oxford (Ohio) Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated these fireworks and worked with CPSC to initiate this recall.

Recall number:
19-147
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Patriot Pyrotechnics
GS Fireworks Recalls Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standards; Explosion and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at GS Fireworks
Keystone Recalls G-Force Fireworks Due to Violation of Federal Standard; Explosion and Burn Hazards
Kohler Recalls Gasoline Engines Due to Risk of Fuel Leak and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Western Gas Recalls to Inspect Propane Gas Due To Fire and Burn Hazards