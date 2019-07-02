Electric Bicycles Recalled by Faraday; Seat Post Poses Fall Hazard

The seat post on the bicycles can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.
Faraday Bicycles toll-free at 888-770-7085 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at seatpostrecall@faradaybikes.com or online at www.faradaybikes.com or www.recallrtr.com/faradayseatpost and click on “Seat Post Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves seat posts for four Faraday bicycle models, Porteur, Porteur S, Cortland, Cortland S. The words “HL” or “Zoom” are engraved on the seat post. The bikes were sold in various colors including Classic White, British Racing Green, Tungsten, Slate Gray, Midnight Run, Stingray Blue, Seafoam and Coral.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bikes and contact Faraday for information on how to receive a free seat post replacement and free installation at a specialty bicycle retailer. Faraday is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers should not replace the seat post themselves. They should take their recalled bicycles to a specialty bicycle retailer for proper placement and fit of the replacement seat post.
Faraday has received nine reports of incidents involving the seat post breaking including one minor injury.
Specialty bicycle retailers nationwide or directly to consumers by Faraday from March 2015 through March 2019 for between $2,500 and $3,500.
Faraday Bicycles Inc., of Santa Cruz, Calif.
