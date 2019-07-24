Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazard; One Fatality Reported

The fork can break, posing a fall hazard with the risk of death and serious injury.
Local Cannondale authorized dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 844-370-1536 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online at www.cannondale.com and click on Recalls & Notices at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles equipped with disc brakes. Cyclocross racing combines both off-road and on-road cycling. The bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations. Consumers should inspect their bicycle to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming:
(1) The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.
(2) The bicycle has disc brakes.
(3) The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking.
(4) The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.
For assistance determining if a bicycle is affected, consumers should bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to the nearest authorized Cannondale dealer for a free repair. Cannondale dealers will replace, free of cost, the bicycle’s fork with a full carbon fiber replacement fork.
Cycling Sports Group has received reports of 11 incidents worldwide of the bicycle’s fork breaking, including five in the United States. Seven of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, including concussions and a spinal injury, and there was one fatality.
Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from August 2012 through August 2017 for between $1,000 and $2,220.
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.
Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800