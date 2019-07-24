Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazard; One Fatality Reported

This recall involves model year 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles equipped with disc brakes. Cyclocross racing combines both off-road and on-road cycling. The bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations. Consumers should inspect their bicycle to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming:

(1) The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.

(2) The bicycle has disc brakes.

(3) The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking.

(4) The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.

For assistance determining if a bicycle is affected, consumers should bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer.