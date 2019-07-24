  1. Home
Cycling Sports Group Recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross Bicycles Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazard; One Fatality Reported

Name of product:
2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX cyclocross bicycles
Hazard:

The fork can break, posing a fall hazard with the risk of death and serious injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 25, 2019
Units:
About 9,700 (in addition, about 1,900 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Local Cannondale authorized dealer or Cycling Sports Group at 844-370-1536 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at custserve@cyclingsportsgroup.com or online at www.cannondale.com and click on Recalls & Notices at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2013 through 2016 Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles equipped with disc brakes. Cyclocross racing combines both off-road and on-road cycling. The bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and configurations. Consumers should inspect their bicycle to determine if it is affected by this recall by confirming:

(1) The bicycle has a prominent CAADX marking on the top tube or other location.

(2) The bicycle has disc brakes.

(3) The inside of the fork leg has a large “ULTRAX” marking.

(4) The cable running to the front disc brake is outside of the fork, as opposed to inside the fork.

For assistance determining if a bicycle is affected, consumers should bring it to a Cannondale authorized dealer.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycle and take it to the nearest authorized Cannondale dealer for a free repair.  Cannondale dealers will replace, free of cost, the bicycle’s fork with a full carbon fiber replacement fork.

Incidents/Injuries:

Cycling Sports Group has received reports of 11 incidents worldwide of the bicycle’s fork breaking, including five in the United States. Seven of these incidents resulted in serious injuries, including concussions and a spinal injury, and there was one fatality.

Sold At:

Authorized Cannondale dealers nationwide from August 2012 through August 2017 for between $1,000 and $2,220.

Importer(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.

Distributor(s):

Cycling Sports Group Inc., of Wilton, Conn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-175
