Bodum Recalls Stove Top Espresso Makers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
CHAMBORD® stove top espresso makers
Hazard:

The espresso maker’s handle can ignite from the flame of a gas stove, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 23, 2019
Units:
About 500
Consumer Contact:

Bodum toll-free at 833-722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on Product Advisories for more information.  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CHAMBORD® stove top espresso makers in a stainless steel finish. The recall includes 6-cup (12 ounce) espresso makers with SKU number 10617-16.  This SKU number appears on the packaging of the product. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the lower half of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the espresso maker for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the espresso maker’s handle igniting from the flame of a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Fairway Market, Indigo Books and Music and other home appliance stores nationwide from January 2017 through January 2019 for about $70.

Manufacturer(s):

Kimcoland (Zhejiang Goldsen) Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Bodum USA Inc., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-109
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

