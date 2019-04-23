Bodum Recalls Stove Top Espresso Makers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The espresso maker’s handle can ignite from the flame of a gas stove, posing fire and burn hazards.
Bodum toll-free at 833-722-6386 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bodum.com and click on Product Advisories for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CHAMBORD® stove top espresso makers in a stainless steel finish. The recall includes 6-cup (12 ounce) espresso makers with SKU number 10617-16. This SKU number appears on the packaging of the product. The word “Bodum” is embossed on the lower half of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso makers and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund or contact Bodum to receive a prepaid mailer to return the espresso maker for a full refund.
The firm has received one report of the espresso maker’s handle igniting from the flame of a gas stove. No injuries have been reported.
Fairway Market, Indigo Books and Music and other home appliance stores nationwide from January 2017 through January 2019 for about $70.
Kimcoland (Zhejiang Goldsen) Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., of China
Bodum USA Inc., of New York, N.Y.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800