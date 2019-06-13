  1. Home
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The throttle pedal can stick in the open position, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 13, 2019
Units:
About 82,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://powersports.honda.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2016 through 2019 Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including: red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The name “HONDA” is on the front, sides and the rear of the vehicle. The model name Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle, near the rear.  The serial number (VIN #) is stamped in the frame at the left rear, below the tilt-up bed/seat. The following model numbers and serial number ranges are being recalled:

 

MY

Model

2016

SXS10M3*

2016

SXS10M5*

2017

SXS10M3*

2017

SXS10M5*

2018

SXS10M3*

2018

SXS10M5*

2019

SXS10M3*

2019

SXS10M5*
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the throttle pedal sticking in the open position, including six crashes, resulting in a report of a concussion and a broken nose.   

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2015 through March 2019 for between $14,000 and $22,000.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-753
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

