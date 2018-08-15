Xtava Recalls Allure Hair Dryers Due to Fire, Burn and Electrical Shock Hazards

The hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.
Xtava toll-free at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.xtava.com and click on “Product Recalls” or https://recall-xtava-allure.expertinquiry.com for more information.
This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle. The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser. Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.
The firm has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.
Online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.
Xtava LLC, of New York
