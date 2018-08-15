  1. Home
Xtava Recalls Allure Hair Dryers Due to Fire, Burn and Electrical Shock Hazards

Name of product:
Allure and Allure Pro hair dryers
Hazard:

The hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 15, 2018
Units:
About 235,000
Consumer Contact:

Xtava toll-free at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.xtava.com and click on “Product Recalls” or https://recall-xtava-allure.expertinquiry.com for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle.  The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser. Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.  All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other  websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.

Importer(s):

Xtava LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-205
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
