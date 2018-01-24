Rockler Recalls Murphy Bed Kits Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards (Recall Alert)

The hardware kits used to secure the wooden wall enclosures to the wall studs do not provide sufficient bracing support, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.
Rockler at 800-260-9663 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.Rockler.com and click on Recalls at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all I-Semble vertical and horizontal Murphy Bed hardware kits. The kits are used to assemble fold down beds and were sold in three sizes: twin, full and queen.The model numbers for the I-Semble vertical-mount Murphy bed hardware kit with mattress platform are: twin size, model #54877, full size, model #55991 and queen size, model #54386. The I-Semble horizontal-mount Murphy bed hardware kit with mattress platform twin size, model #50479, full size, model #53155 and queen size, model #58262 . They include a metal bed frame with wood slats for the mattress platform, a metal leg to support the foot of the mattress platform, mounting brackets to attach the metal bed frame to the wooden enclosure built by consumers, wall brackets to secure the wood enclosure to wall studs, and associated screws and bolts.
Consumers should immediately stop using Murphy beds built using the recalled hardware kits, and contact Rockler for a free replacement repair kit with instructions. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received five reports of the wooden wall enclosure falling from the wall, including one report of injury. The injury involved muscle strain and soreness to an adult.
Rockler stores nationwide, Rockler catalog and online at Rockler.com from January 2017 through October 2017 for between $300 and $400.
Impekk Montreal, of Canada
Rockler Companies Inc. Medina, Minn.
