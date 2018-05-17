Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The battery compartment in the spin art kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
Recall Details
This recall involves spin art kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology®. The 34-piece kit includes one battery operated spin art wheel with cover, paint, paint brushes, and paper. The recalled art kits are blue and have SKU number 197861 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the box.
Color
SKU number
UPC codes
Blue
197861
042409093252, 042409930601, 042409093115, 042409093061, 042409931141, 069545093113, 400100663486
Consumers should immediately take the recalled spin art kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.
The firm has received two reports of battery compartments overheating in the spin art kits. No injuries have been reported
Exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.
Michaels Stores Procurement Co., Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas
