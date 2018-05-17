  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Creatology® Spin Art Kits
Hazard:

The battery compartment in the spin art kit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 17, 2018
Units:
About 110,000
Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves spin art kits sold under the Michaels private brand Creatology®. The 34-piece kit includes one battery operated spin art wheel with cover, paint, paint brushes, and paper. The recalled art kits are blue and have SKU number 197861 and one of the following UPC codes printed on the barcode on the box.

 

Color

SKU number

UPC codes

Blue

197861

042409093252, 042409930601, 042409093115, 042409093061, 042409931141, 069545093113, 400100663486

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled spin art kits away from children, stop using them and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of battery compartments overheating in the spin art kits. No injuries have been reported

Sold At:

Exclusively at Michaels stores nationwide and online at www.michaels.com from August 2011 through February 2018 for about $25.

Distributor(s):

Michaels Stores Procurement Co., Inc. (MSPCI), a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies Inc., of Irving, Texas

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-160
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard
Coldwater Creek Recalls Snow Globes Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Sargent Art Recalls Craft Paints Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria
United Pet Group Recalls Top Fin Power Filters for Aquariums