Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The vehicle’s rollover protection structure (ROPS) can fail to protect consumers, posing an injury hazard.
Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2018 and 2019 Mule Pro utility vehicles. The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in black, green, white, red, bronze, silver, camo and blue. They have side by side seating for three to six people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro is printed on the right and left front fender. Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts.
|
Year
|
Model
|
Model Code
|
Vin Range
|
2018
|
Mule Pro-DXT (EPS)
|
KAF1000AJF
|
JKAAFCA1XJB501117 through JKAAFCA11JB501152
|
2018
|
Mule Pro-DXT (EPS)
|
KAF1000BJF
|
JKAAFCB18JB503625 through JKAAFCB18JB503642
|
2018
|
Mule Pro-DX (EPS)
|
KAF1000EJF
|
JKAAFCE1XJB502410 through JKAAFCE18JB502437
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXT
(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)
|
KAF820AKF
|
JKBAFSA13KB501645 through JKBAFSA14KB501671
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXT
(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)
|
KAF820BKF
|
JKBAFSB15KB513858 through JKBAFSB18KB514230
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXT
(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)
|
KAF820CKF
|
JKBAFSC19KB513036 through JKBAFSC19KB513361
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXT
(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)
|
KAF820DKF
|
JKBAFSD18KB506741 through JKBAFSD1XKB506787
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FX (EPS/LE)
|
KAF820FKF
|
JKBAFSF13KB506336 through JKBAFSF10KB506603
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FX (EPS/LE)
|
KAF820GKF
|
JKBAFSG18KB504354 through JKBAFSG1XKB504355
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXT
|
KAF820JKF
|
JKBAFSJ19KB508972 through JKBAFSJ15KB509343
|
2019
|
Mule Pro-FXR
|
KAF820KKF
|
JKBAFSK14KB504620 through JKBAFSK17KB504630
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Kawasaki dealers nationwide from August 2018 through September 2018 for between $13,000 and $17,000.
Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800