Kawasaki USA Recalls Off-Highway Utility Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Kawasaki Mule™ Pro off-highway utility vehicles
Hazard:

The vehicle’s rollover protection structure (ROPS) can fail to protect consumers, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 6, 2018
Units:
About 1,000
Consumer Contact:

Kawasaki toll-free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.Kawasaki.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2018 and 2019 Mule Pro utility vehicles.  The four-wheel, off-highway utility vehicles were sold in black, green, white, red, bronze, silver, camo and blue. They have side by side seating for three to six people and automotive style controls. Mule Pro is printed on the right and left front fender. Kawasaki is printed on the cargo box. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is located on the steel frame between the right front lower A-arm mounts. 

 

 

Year

Model

Model Code

Vin Range

2018

Mule Pro-DXT (EPS)

KAF1000AJF

JKAAFCA1XJB501117 through JKAAFCA11JB501152

 

2018

Mule Pro-DXT (EPS)

KAF1000BJF

 

JKAAFCB18JB503625 through JKAAFCB18JB503642

 

2018

Mule Pro-DX (EPS)

KAF1000EJF

 

JKAAFCE1XJB502410 through JKAAFCE18JB502437

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXT

(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)

KAF820AKF

 

JKBAFSA13KB501645 through JKBAFSA14KB501671

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXT

(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)

KAF820BKF

 

JKBAFSB15KB513858 through JKBAFSB18KB514230

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXT

(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)

KAF820CKF

 

JKBAFSC19KB513036 through JKBAFSC19KB513361

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXT

(EPS/LE/Camo/Ranch)

KAF820DKF

 

JKBAFSD18KB506741 through JKBAFSD1XKB506787

 

2019

Mule Pro-FX (EPS/LE)

KAF820FKF

 

JKBAFSF13KB506336 through JKBAFSF10KB506603

 

2019

Mule Pro-FX (EPS/LE)

KAF820GKF

 

JKBAFSG18KB504354 through JKBAFSG1XKB504355

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXT

KAF820JKF

 

JKBAFSJ19KB508972 through JKBAFSJ15KB509343

 

2019

Mule Pro-FXR

KAF820KKF

 

JKBAFSK14KB504620 through JKBAFSK17KB504630

 
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Kawasaki dealers nationwide from August 2018 through September 2018 for between $13,000 and $17,000.

Importer(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. of Foothill Ranch, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
19-722
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
