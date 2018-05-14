  1. Home
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Chainsaws Due to Serious Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14 inch electric chainsaws
Hazard:

The power switch can malfunction and allow the chainsaw to continue operating after the operator moves the switch to the “off” position, posing a serious injury hazard to the operator.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 14, 2018
Units:
About 1,020,000
Consumer Contact:

Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two models of 14 inch chainsaws sold under three different brand names. The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and  “Portland” printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and “Chicago Electric” printed on the chainsaw handle. All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard. The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw.

Brand

Model Number

Color

Portland

67255 or 61592

Green and black

One Stop Gardens

67255 or 61592

Green and black

Chicago Electric

67255 or 61592

Red and black
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw. Replacement units will be available starting May 21, 2018.

Incidents/Injuries:

Harbor Freight Tools has received 15 reports of chainsaws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches.

Sold At:

Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from May 2009 through February 2018 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Camarillo, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-155
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
