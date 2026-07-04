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Char-Broil Recalls Bistro Pro Electric Grills Due to Risk of Electric Shock

  • Recalled Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle in Black
  • Recalled Bistro Pro Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode in Blackout
  • Recalled Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode in Red
  • Recalled Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill in Red
  • Label location with model and serial number
Name of Product:
Charbroil Bistro Pro Electric Grills
Hazard:

The grounding wire for the grill’s heating element can disconnect and lose fault protection, posing an electric shock hazard.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 10,605 (In addition, 342 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Char-Broil toll-free at 866-671-7988 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Saturday, email at recall@charbroil.com online at www.charbroil.com/recalls or www.charbroil.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Parts & Support” for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Charbroil Bistro Pro Electric Grills with model descriptions Bistro Pro Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal, Bistro Electric Grill + Charcoal and Bistro Pro Tabletop Electric Grill. The grills were sold in full-size and tabletop configurations in Black (black and gray), Red, Blackout (all black) and Emerald (green). The units have a “CB” logo plate on the front of the lid and “CHARBROIL” printed on the front control panel. The product label listing the model and serial number, including a fourdigit manufacturing date code in year and month (YYMM) format, is located on the bottom shelf of full-size grills and on the side bar of tabletop models. Only Bistro Pro Electric Grills with date codes of 2510 (Oct-2025), 2511 (Nov-2025) and 2512 (Dec-2025) are included in this recall. 

  

Model Description Model No. 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black 25302145 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red 25302146 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Blackout 25302147 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill + Charcoal Mode Black 25302148 
Bistro Pro™ Tabletop Electric Grill Black 25302149 
Bistro Pro™ Tabletop Electric Grill Red 25302150 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Black with Cover  25302151 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Red with cover  25302159 
Bistro Pro™ Electric Grill & Griddle + Charcoal Mode Emerald with cover  25302163 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled electric grills immediately and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit. Consumers will be asked to register at www.charbroil.com/BistroProFix to receive repair instructions, a screwdriver, a wrench, screws and a label to affix to the grill after repair. Char-Broil is offering a digital $25 gift card, valid at participating retailers, to consumers who provide photo documentation of the completed repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Ace Hardware, Lowe’s, Walmart, Wayfair, QVC and other hardware stores nationwide online at Amazon.com, Charbroil.com, Ace Hardware.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, QVC.com and other online retailers from October 2025 through June 2026 for between $150 and $250.
Importer(s):

Char-Broil LLC, of Columbus, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-773
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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