Clorox Puerto Rico Recalls 6 Million Scented Mistolin and Lestoil Multi-Purpose Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.
About 6.3 million
Clorox Puerto Rico toll-free at 855-215-5439 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, email at Mistolinrecall@sedgwick.com or online at www.mistolinrecall.com or https://puerto-rico.mistolin.co/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall only includes Mistolin and Lestoil products sold in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The recall involves scented Mistolin Dilutable Cleaners in Alegra tu Día, Espíritu Play, Flores de Primavera, Fresco Despertar, Frescura de Lavanda, Frescura Tropical, Manzana y Canela, Pino y Especias and Sólo para Ti scents and scented Lestoil Heavy Duty Multi-Purpose Cleaners in Energía del Yunque, Fuerza de Lavanda Tropical, Intenso Limon Boricua and Olas de Rincón scents, with date codes beginning with the prefix “PR01” and followed by a five-digit number between 25091 and 26168, which represents products produced between April 1, 2025 to June 17, 2026. Only products with scents are included in this recall. The products were sold in bottles of 28, 40, 64 and 128 fluid ounces.
Consumers should stop using the recalled cleaners immediately. Consumers will be asked to register at https://mistolinrecall.expertinquiry.com/ and submit a picture of the 12-digit UPC code printed on the label and a picture of the date code printed on the side of the bottle and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Consumers registering bottles in the affected scents with date codes printed on the bottle beginning with PR01 and followed by a five-digit number between 25091 and 26168 will receive a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.