Clorox Puerto Rico Recalls 6 Million Scented Mistolin and Lestoil Multi-Purpose Cleaners Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled cleaners immediately. Consumers will be asked to register at https://mistolinrecall.expertinquiry.com/ and submit a picture of the 12-digit UPC code printed on the label and a picture of the date code printed on the side of the bottle and dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Consumers registering bottles in the affected scents with date codes printed on the bottle beginning with PR01 and followed by a five-digit number between 25091 and 26168 will receive a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.