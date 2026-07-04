 Skip to main content

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana Through-The-Wall Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire

  • Recalled Amana Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioners and heat pumps (models beginning with PB)
  • ocation of label with model and serial number on the front bottom of the base pan
  • Model PBC123J00AA label example
Name of Product:
Amana Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioners or heat pumps
Hazard:

The snubber circuit can emit flames if it shorts, posing a risk of serious injury due to fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 4,633 (In addition, about 126 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DCT toll-free at 833-730-0939 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.amana-ptac.com/amana-ttw-wrac-recall-2 or www.amana-ptac.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Amana brand Through the Wall (TTW) air conditioners or heat pumps. These products are white and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. The units are used to provide room climate control. They most often are installed at hotels, apartment buildings, and commercial spaces.   

The model number and serial number are located on the front of the unit on the front edge of the base pan on a white sticker.  Recalled units have a model number beginning with PB. The model numbers in the recall include: 

Product Model Name Model Type 
Through the Wall (TTW) PBC092J00AA Air Conditioner 
PBC093J00AA Air Conditioner 
PBC122J00AA Air Conditioner 
PBC123J00AA Air Conditioner 
PBH092J12AA Heat Pump 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately and contact Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. (DCT) to submit a request for a full refund of the unit. Consumers will be required to provide their contact information, cut the product’s cord, and then upload a photo of the product’s serial number and the cut cord to receive a full refund of the unit. 

Incidents/Injuries:

DCT has received two reports of a component on the control board shorting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Through direct sales and distribution customers nationwide from April 2025 through June 2026 for between $625 and $900.
Importer(s):

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing, Inc. of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
26-734
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product