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Conair Recalls Over One Million Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

  • Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush
  • 4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles
  • BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless Steel
  • Triple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles
  • 2-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil
  • Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
  • Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle)
  • Steam Clean Grill Brush
Name of Product:
Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes
Hazard:

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 02, 2026
Units:

About 1,719,995

Consumer Contact

Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes or www.cuisinart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020). 

Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall: 

Model No. 

Brush Description 

Brush Photograph 

Distribution Dates 

CCB-100 

Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush 

 

  triple bristle

January 2013-March 2026 

CCB-4125 

4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles 

  

4-in-1 

  

  

October 2022-March 2026 

CCB-5014 

BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless Steel 

 bbq grill brush and scraper

June 2009-March 2026 

CCB-6450 

Triple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles  

triple bristle SS 

January 2025-March 2026 

CCB-8012 

2-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil  

 

  2-in-1

January 2025-March 2026 

CCB-4114 

Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush  

  

 

  

  

  pizza stone cleaning

2024 

CCB-W2 

Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle) 

  

  

  

  

  

  wood grill cleaning

March 2024-July 2025 

CSBS-777 

Steam Clean Grill Brush 

 steam clean

March 2014-July 2025 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Conair for a full refund or a credit for use at Cuisinart.com for a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.

Incidents/Injuries:

Conair is aware of at least 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including three reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.

Sold At:
Burlington, TJ Maxx and Ross stores and online including Amazon.com and Cuisinart.com from June 2009 through March 2026 for between $8 and $20.
Importer(s):

Conair LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-601

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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