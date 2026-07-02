Conair Recalls Over One Million Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery.
About 1,719,995
Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes or www.cuisinart.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020).
Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall:
Model No.
Brush Description
Brush Photograph
Distribution Dates
CCB-100
Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush
January 2013-March 2026
CCB-4125
4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles
October 2022-March 2026
CCB-5014
BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper, 16.5" Stainless Steel
June 2009-March 2026
CCB-6450
Triple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles
January 2025-March 2026
CCB-8012
2-In-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil
January 2025-March 2026
CCB-4114
Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush
2024
CCB-W2
Wood Grill Cleaning Brush (18.5" with Pakka Wood Handle)
March 2024-July 2025
CSBS-777
Steam Clean Grill Brush
March 2014-July 2025
Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Conair for a full refund or a credit for use at Cuisinart.com for a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount. Consumers will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.
Conair is aware of at least 54 reports and reviews where small wire bristles detached from the grill brushes, including three reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat.
Conair LLC, of Stamford, Connecticut
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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