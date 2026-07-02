Conair Recalls Over One Million Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The following model numbers are included in this recall and can be found on the product packaging: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, and CSBS-777. The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle. Some of the recalled brushes were also sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020).

Only the model numbers listed below are part of this recall: