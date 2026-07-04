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DR Power Equipment Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Lawn Mowers

  • Recalled DR Walk-Behind Power Lawn Mower
Name of Product:
DR Power PRO MAX30 30” Walk-Behind Power Lawn Mowers
Hazard:

The recalled mowers violate the mandatory safety standard for walk-behind power lawn mowers because the blades can operate without the blade control system engaged or continue to operate even after the release of the control, posing a serious laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 06, 2026
Units:

About 320 (In addition, 9 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power Equipment toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at http://www.drpower.com/recalls or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power PRO MAX30 30” Deck Wide Cut Walk-Behind Power Lawn Mowers 10.6 FPT, Models: ES (WM25030DEN), MS (WM25030DMN) and MS Recon (WM25030DMNR). The lawn mowers are orange and black and have the “DR” logo printed on the black clippings bag, front guard, and top of the motor. The brand “PRO MAX30” is labeled on the front handlebars. The model and serial number are printed on the left side of the mower in front of the rear wheel. The following models and serial numbers are subject to the recall: 

Product  Model  Serial Numbers 
DR Power PRO MAX30 10.6 FPT ES WM25030DEN  3015894821 through 3017342386  
DR Power PRO MAX30 10.6 FPT MS  WM25030DMN  3015662325 through 3017342379  
DR Power PRO MAX30 10.6 FPT MS Recon  

WM25030DMNR  

 

3015913138 through 3015913138 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowers immediately unless they have already received a free repair kit in the mail from DR Power and it has been installed. If the repair kit has not been installed, contact DR Power to receive updated repair instructions or schedule a free repair from an authorized dealer. Owners who have not received a repair kit should contact DR Power Equipment to receive a free repair kit or schedule a free repair from an authorized dealer.

Incidents/Injuries:

The manufacturer reported 19 incidents involving the mower blades staying engaged or not stopping after release of the blade control. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from September 2024 through September 2025 for between $1,600 and $1,800.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Distributor(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-648

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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