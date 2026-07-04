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LANCHEZ Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards

  • Recalled LANCHEZ electric pressure washer — model KLC-BULL-135C (red)
  • Recalled LANCHEZ electric pressure washer — model KLC-BULL-135C (blue)
  • Product label on recalled LANCHEZ electric pressure washer
Name of Product:
LANCHEZ Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The recalled pressure washers lack an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) and an adequate-length power cord, which may encourage use of an extension cord, posing serious risks of injury or death from shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

329

Consumer Contact

LANCHEZ by email at service@lanchezpumps.com or online at https://www.amazon.com/lanchez and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LANCHEZ-branded pressure washers. The recalled, 3.2 GPM electric pressure washers were sold in blue-and-black or red-and-black, and measure about 12.2 inches deep, 16.9 inches wide and 16.5 inches high. The pressure washers came with a 500 ml soap tank, four quick disconnect nozzles and a 23-foot hose. Only power washers without a GFCI or adequate-length power cord are included in this recall. “LANCHEZ” is printed on the front of the power washer and model number “KLC-BULL135C” is printed on a label on top of the unit near the handle. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact LANCHEZ for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unplug the pressure washer, destroy it by cutting the power cord in half and send a photo of the destroyed power washer, showing the model number, to service@lanchezpumps.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of one report of a missing GFCI. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Temu.com from February 2026 through June 2026 for between $88 and $266.
Importer(s):

Ningbo Lanchez E-Commerce Co., Ltd. of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-779

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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