Goodman Company Recalls Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.
Goodman toll-free at 888-803-0512 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.amana-ptac.com/ and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Goodman, Amana, York International and Energy Knight branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs). The recalled units are beige and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. Models that begin with the following prefixes are included in this recall: EKTC15, EKTH15, PMC15, PMH12, PMH15, PTC15, PTH12, PTH15, UCYB15 and UCYH15. Only units with the first four digits of the serial numbers in the range between 1001 and 1709 are affected. The model number and serial number are located on a label behind the front cover of the unit. Most of the recalled PTAC units are installed in hotels, motels, schools, apartment buildings and commercial spaces to provide room climate control.
Consumers should contact Goodman for a free repair kit and installation by an authorized technician. Commercial owners are being contacted directly and will be provided with free repair kits.
Goodman has received nine reports of PTACs catching on fire, including one report of smoke inhalation with medical attention.
Goodman and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from January 2010 through February 2018 for between $700 and $1,400.
Goodman Company, L.P. of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800