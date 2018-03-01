  1. Home
Goodman Company Recalls Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Name of product:
Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs)
Hazard:

The outdoor fan motors can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
March 1, 2018
Units:
About 534,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 3,400 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Goodman toll-free at 888-803-0512 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at  https://www.amana-ptac.com/ and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Goodman, Amana, York International and Energy Knight branded Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps (PTACs). The recalled units are beige and the brand name is printed on most of the units’ control covers. Models that begin with the following prefixes are included in this recall: EKTC15, EKTH15, PMC15, PMH12, PMH15, PTC15, PTH12, PTH15, UCYB15 and UCYH15.  Only units with the first four digits of the serial numbers in the range between 1001 and 1709 are affected.  The model number and serial number are located on a label behind the front cover of the unit. Most of the recalled PTAC units are installed in hotels, motels, schools, apartment buildings and commercial spaces to provide room climate control.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact Goodman for a free repair kit and installation by an authorized technician. Commercial owners are being contacted directly and will be provided with free repair kits.

Incidents/Injuries:

Goodman has received nine reports of PTACs catching on fire, including one report of smoke inhalation with medical attention.

Sold At:

Goodman and heating and cooling dealers nationwide from January 2010 through February 2018 for between $700 and $1,400.

Manufacturer(s):

Goodman Company, L.P. of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
18-113
