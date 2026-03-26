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DIY Cold Plunge Recalls Sauna Heater Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

  • Recalled DIY Sauna Heater Kit (shown assembled in sauna)
  • Recalled DIY Sauna Heater Kit (product photo from diycoldplunge.com)
Name of Product:
DIY Sauna Heater Kits
Hazard:

Electrical conductors within the sauna heater kits can overheat, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 26, 2026
Units:

About 675 (In addition, about 14 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DIY Cold Plunge by email at orders@diycoldplunge.com or online at www.diycoldplunge.com/pages/recall or www.diycoldplunge.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the DIY Sauna Heater Kit. The product is a do-it-yourself kit for consumers to assemble a heating fixture with four heat-lamp bulbs (sold separately) and a metal enclosure intended for use in a separate do-it-yourself sauna enclosure, for which carpentry plans are sold separately. The Sauna Heater Kit includes a stainless steel cage (which weighs about 16 lbs., and measures 12”H x 12”W x 8”D when assembled), screws/bolts for assembly, four ceramic bulb sockets, three wire connectors, two ground pigtails, and a three-prong power cord. The recalled Sauna Heater Kit is intended to attach to a customer-built wood frame.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Sauna Heater Kit immediately and register at www.diycoldplunge.com/pages/recall for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit written and photo proof that the product has been destroyed/disposed of or request a prepaid shipping label to return the product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of units overheating. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
www.diycoldplunge.com from March 2025 through February 2026 for between $400 and $500.
Manufacturer(s):
Plunge Buddy LLC, doing business as DIY Cold Plunge, of North Mankato, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-349
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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