Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards

Description:

This recall involves certain Generac Portable Generators which have an orange/black cover and are encased in a steel-tube cradle. It comes with two wheels on the back for easy transportation.

“Generac” and the “unit type” are located on the side panel of the generators. The model and serial number are printed on a label attached to the side of the unit. Consumers will need to have their model and serial number available prior to logging on to https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor to determine if their generator is included in the recall.

Recalled unit types and model numbers are listed below, within limited serial range.