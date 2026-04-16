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Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Generac Portable Generator GP8000E, model G0077150
  • Recalled Generac Portable Generator GP6700EDF, model G0080620
  • Recalled Generac Portable Generator GP6500EDF, model G0081530
  • Recalled Generac Portable Generator GP6500, model G0076802
  • Recalled Model and Serial Number Location– models G0077210, G0081550, G0081530, G0080620, G0080630
  • Recalled Model and Serial Number Location – models G0076802, G0076722, G0077130, G0077150, G0076754, G0081540, G0079712
  • Detailed View of Product Label with Model and Serial Number
Name of Product:
Generac Portable Generators
Hazard:

When first filling the recalled generator with gasoline, fuel can leak from the carburetor posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire or burn hazard. Consumers with generators that have previously been filled with enough gasoline to move the gauge off "E," or have been used without any gasoline leakage, can continue to be used.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 16, 2026
Units:

About 149,400 (In addition, about 260 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Generac toll-free at 800-396-9951 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor or www.generac.com and click on “Important Recall Information” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain Generac Portable Generators which have an orange/black cover and are encased in a steel-tube cradle. It comes with two wheels on the back for easy transportation. 

“Generac” and the “unit type” are located on the side panel of the generators. The model and serial number are printed on a label attached to the side of the unit. Consumers will need to have their model and serial number available prior to logging on to https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor to determine if their generator is included in the recall. 

Recalled unit types and model numbers are listed below, within limited serial range.

Unit Types Model Numbers 
GP3600 G0077210 
GP4000DF G0081550 
GP6500 G0076802, G0076722 
GP6500E G0077130 
GP6500EDF G0081530 
GP6700EDF G0080620 
GP8000E G0077150, G0076754, G0081540 
GP9200E G0079712 
GP9500ETF G0080630 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Generac portable generator and go to https://www.generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor to check to see if your model and serial number are included in this recall. If your unit is included in the recall and has either not yet been filled with fuel or exhibited leakage after fueling as described above, please contact your dealer to arrange for free repair at the dealer’s location.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 114 reports of generator fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home Depot, Lowe’s and other home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from May 2025 through February 2026 for between $600 and $1,300.
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
26-407
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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