American Landmaster Recalls Off-Road Utility Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Gas can leak from the utility vehicle’s gas tank, posing fire and burn hazards.
American Landmaster at 800-643-7332 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@AmericanLandmaster.com or online at www.AmericanLandmaster.com and click on the “Notice to UTV Owners Important Recall Information” icon or www.AmericanLandmaster.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2018 gasoline-powered Landstar, Crossroad and Trailwagon models of American Landmaster four-wheel off-road utility vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. The model name and number are printed on the hood of each front fender. The American Landmaster logo is printed on the center of the hood of the vehicle. The VIN is located behind the pedals and below the steering wheel.
|
Model Number
|
VIN range start
|
VIN range end
|
CR350, LS350, LS350DL
|
A4PUTYFB1JBA00023
|
A4PUTYFB9JBA00304
|
A4PUTYFB1JBA00751
|
A4PUTYFB7JBA00754
|
LS450
|
A4PUTYJC4JBA00422
|
A4PUTYJC6JBA00499
|
A4PUTYJC3JBA00749
|
A4PUTYJCXJBA01512
|
TW450
|
A4PUTYJCXJBA00358
|
A4PUTYJC0JBA00496
|
A4PUTYJC2JBA00760
|
A4PUTYJC2JBA01147
|
TW750
|
A4PUTYPD0JBA00014
|
A4PUTYPD8JBB00149
|
LS477
|
A4PUVTKD7JBB00003
|
A4PUVTKD9JBB00049
|
LS550
|
A4PUTVKD9JBA00003
|
A4PUTVKD9JBA00308
|
LS670, 677EFI, 677EPS
|
A4PUTYPD6JBB00005
|
A4PUTYPD7JBB00224
|
Crew2, Crew4, Crew4X
|
A4PUFYPD0JBA00005
|
A4PUFYPD5JBA00078
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact American Landmaster for a free repair.
None reported
Atwood Distributing, Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm and Home stores and other distributors nationwide from January 2018 through July 2018 for between $4,300 and $10,300.
ASW, LLC d/b/a American Landmaster, of Columbia City, Ind.
