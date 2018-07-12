  1. Home
Allura Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 12, 2018
Units:
About 64,000
Consumer Contact:

Allura toll-free at 866-254-3103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custservice1@alluraimports.com or online at www.AlluraImports.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of children’s sleepwear garments. The first garment is a 100% polyester fleece pajama pant with the brand name “Sweet N Sassy” on the waist label and hang tag. The style number is located on the back of the brand label at the center waist. The second garment is a 95% polyester and 5% spandex onesie with long-sleeves, a hood and front zipper with the brand name “Delia’s Girl” at the neck label and hang tag. The style number is located on the back of the brand label at the neck. The garments were sold in children’s sizes 4-6x and 7-16 in a variety of colors and prints.

 

 

Style Number Style Description Image
S65300 or S67300 4/6X or 7/16 Black/Pink thermal onesie w/sherpa hood love print 18188 18188
S65301 or S67301 4/6X or 7/16 Pink/Tan thermal onesie w/sherpa hood animal print 18188 18188
S65302 or S67302 4/6X or 7/16 Gray/Cream thermal onesie w/Sherpa hood dream print 18188 18188
S65303 or S67303 4/6X or 7/16 Pink/Black thermal onesie w/Sherpa hood fairisle print 18188 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with feather print 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 mint fleece pant with feather print 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 gray/pink fleece pant with animal print 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 brown/tan fleece pant with animal print 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with penguin print 18188
65477 or 67477 4/6X or 7/16 coral fleece pant with penguin print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 pink/gray fleece pant with plaid print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 gray/turk fleece pant with plaid print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 white fleece pant with verbiage print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 charcoal fleece pant with verbiage print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with star print 18188
65476 or 67476 4/6X or 7/16 white fleece pant with star print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 white/black fleece pant with Aztec print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 pink/gray fleece pant with Aztec print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 turk fleece pant with fox print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 navy fleece pant with fox print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with heart print 18188
65475 or 67475 4/6X or 7/16 gray fleece pant with heart print 18188

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact Allura for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids For Less and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CookiesKids.com, CrazyforBargains.com, Sophiasstyle.com and other websites from September 2017 to April 2018 for between $8 and $13.

Manufacturer(s):

Allura

Importer(s):

Allura Imports, of New York

Distributor(s):

Allura Imports, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-188
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

