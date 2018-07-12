Allura Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Allura toll-free at 866-254-3103 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at custservice1@alluraimports.com or online at www.AlluraImports.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of children’s sleepwear garments. The first garment is a 100% polyester fleece pajama pant with the brand name “Sweet N Sassy” on the waist label and hang tag. The style number is located on the back of the brand label at the center waist. The second garment is a 95% polyester and 5% spandex onesie with long-sleeves, a hood and front zipper with the brand name “Delia’s Girl” at the neck label and hang tag. The style number is located on the back of the brand label at the neck. The garments were sold in children’s sizes 4-6x and 7-16 in a variety of colors and prints.
|Style Number
|Style Description
|Image
|S65300 or S67300
|4/6X or 7/16 Black/Pink thermal onesie w/sherpa hood love print
|S65301 or S67301
|4/6X or 7/16 Pink/Tan thermal onesie w/sherpa hood animal print
|S65302 or S67302
|4/6X or 7/16 Gray/Cream thermal onesie w/Sherpa hood dream print
|S65303 or S67303
|4/6X or 7/16 Pink/Black thermal onesie w/Sherpa hood fairisle print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with feather print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 mint fleece pant with feather print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 gray/pink fleece pant with animal print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 brown/tan fleece pant with animal print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with penguin print
|65477 or 67477
|4/6X or 7/16 coral fleece pant with penguin print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 pink/gray fleece pant with plaid print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 gray/turk fleece pant with plaid print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 white fleece pant with verbiage print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 charcoal fleece pant with verbiage print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with star print
|65476 or 67476
|4/6X or 7/16 white fleece pant with star print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 white/black fleece pant with Aztec print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 pink/gray fleece pant with Aztec print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 turk fleece pant with fox print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 navy fleece pant with fox print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 pink fleece pant with heart print
|65475 or 67475
|4/6X or 7/16 gray fleece pant with heart print
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take it away from children and contact Allura for a full refund.
None reported
America’s Kids, Boscov’s, Kids For Less and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, CookiesKids.com, CrazyforBargains.com, Sophiasstyle.com and other websites from September 2017 to April 2018 for between $8 and $13.
Allura
Allura Imports, of New York
Allura Imports, of New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800