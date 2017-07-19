Polaris Recalls Sportsman 570 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards

Fuel can leak into the headlight pod, posing fuel leak and fire hazards.
Polaris toll-free at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The ATVs were sold in several colors. “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, and “Sportsman 570” is printed on the side panel.
|
YEAR
|
MODEL
|
DESCRIPTION
|
2014
|
A14MH57AA
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EFI SAGE GREEN
|
2014
|
A14MH57AD
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EFI INDY RED
|
2014
|
A14MH57AC
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EFI POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
|
2014
|
A14MH5EAA
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS SAGE GREEN
|
2014
|
A14MH5EAJ
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS BRIGHT WHITE
|
2014
|
A14DH57AA
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI SAGE GREEN
|
2014
|
A14DH57AJ
|
SPORTSMAN TOURING 570 EFI BRIGHT WHITE
|
2014
|
A14MH5EAC
|
SPORTSMAN 570 EPS POLARIS PURSUIT CAMO
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Polaris has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.
Polaris dealers from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
