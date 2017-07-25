  1. Home
Polaris Recalls RZR 170 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards

Name of product:
RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs)
Hazard:

The fuel tank neck can crack or the wiring harness can overheat or short circuit, posing fuel leak and fire hazards. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
July 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-195
Consumer Contact:

Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the “Product Safety Recalls” page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2015 through 2017 youth RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs). The recalled ROVs have two seats and were sold in red, blue and white. For model year 2015 ROVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill, “RZR” is printed on the rear panel, and “170” is printed on the front panel. For model year 2016 and 2017 ROVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and on the rear panel, and “RZR” is printed on the front panel. The VIN is printed on the frame on the driver’s side front wheel well.

Year

Model

Description

2015

R15YAV17AA

RZR 170 EFI RED

2015

R15YAV17AF

RZR 170 EFI BLUE

2015

R15YAV17BA

RZR 170 EFI RED

2015

R15YAV17BF

RZR 170 EFI BLUE

2016

Z16YAV17AB

RZR 170 WHITE

2016

Z16YAV17AF

RZR 170 BLUE

2016

Z16YAV1CAB

RZR 170 WHITE

2016

Z16YAV1CAF

RZR 170 BLUE

2017

Z17YAV17A2

RZR 170 WHITE

2017

Z17YAV17A5

RZR 170 BLUE
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Polaris has received 102 reports of cracked fuel tank necks and 28 reports of burning, smoking, melted and/or shorted wires, including four reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

 Polaris dealers nationwide from February 2015 through July 2017 for between $4,600 and $4,800.

Manufacturer(s):

Aeon Motors Ltd., of Taiwan

Importer(s):

Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Units:
16,800
