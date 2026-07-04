Golden Resale Recalls Portable Camping Showers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

The recalled camping showers’ immersion heaters can quickly ignite when they are partially or completely out of water, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fire hazard.
About 400
Golden Resale toll-free at 855-927-3440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT or email at golden.resale0624@gmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Portable Camping Showers with a bucket and immersion heater. The shower system consists of a black rechargeable electric shower pump, a black shower head with gold trim, a black hose, a black 5-gallon collapsible bucket, a 1500-watt metal immersion water heater, and mounting and storage accessories. The ZAREI logo appears on the side of the 5-gallon collapsible bucket. “ZAREI” is printed in white under the display of the shower pump. The immersion heater has distinctive heart-shaped openings in its metal housing and a black plastic endcap.
Consumers should stop using the Portable Camping Showers immediately and contact Golden Resale toll-free at 855-927-2440 for a full refund. The refund process will be initiated through Amazon or Walmart’s return systems. If consumers decide to continue with the full refund process, they will be sent a free pre-paid package to return the recalled camping showers to Golden Resale. Once the return is processed, the customers will receive the refund in the same form of payment as they used for their original purchase.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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