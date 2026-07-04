Hayward Industries Recalls Universal Pool Heaters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

During operation the heaters can produce high levels of carbon monoxide (CO), posing a risk of serious injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.
About 4,600
Hayward Industries toll-free at 855-500-5288 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at HeaterInquiry@Hayward.com, online at https://www.hayward.com/productrecall or https://www.hayward.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hayward-branded HDFS400 Universal-HC Series pool heaters. The 400,000 BTU dual-fuel gas heaters are brown with black atop and measure 21 inches long, 28 inches wide and 31 inches high. The pool heaters have a digital display control panel at the top and a molded base with integrated tie-down connections. The heater’s name plate is below the vent with the word “Hayward” appearing at the bottom of the name plate and the model number “HDFS400” appears at the top of the name plate.
Consumers should stop using the pool heater immediately and contact Hayward Industries to schedule a free in-home inspection and repair by a qualified technician.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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