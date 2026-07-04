Tongyang Cycling Recalls Basecamp Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Tongyang Cycling for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and send a photo of the destroyed helmet to tongyangshangwuus@hotmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.