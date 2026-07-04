Tongyang Cycling Recalls Basecamp Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Head Injury; Violate Mandatory Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets because the helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation, positional stability and certification requirements. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a serious risk of injury or death due to head injury. In addition, the helmets have a button cell battery that does not bear the warning labels required by Reese’s Law. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 315
Tongyang Cycling via email at tongyangshangwuus@hotmail.com or online at http://www.basecampbike.com/index.php?main_page=page&id=15 or www.basecampbike.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Basecamp-branded bicycle helmets, model HT-10. The helmets were sold in green and black and in size medium/large (M/L), fitting a head circumference of about 22.44 to 24.41 inches. The helmets have red padding, black and red straps, a black and red buckle and a black and red fit-adjusting knob at the back. “Basecamp” is printed on the sides of the helmet and “HT-10” on a label inside of the helmet.
Consumers should stop using the helmets immediately and contact Tongyang Cycling for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the recalled helmet by cutting the straps and send a photo of the destroyed helmet to tongyangshangwuus@hotmail.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported.
HK Tongyang Technology Co., Ltd., dba Tongyang Cycling, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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