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Gazelle USA Recalls Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes
  • Recalled Seat Post with two silver bolts
  • Replacement Seat Post
Name of Product:
Urban Arrow Cargo Electric Bikes 
Hazard:

The front bolt in the seat post clamping mechanism can break, causing the seat to become loose, posing a fall hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 1,032 (In addition, about 134 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Gazelle USA, toll-free at 800-838-5388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall.na@urbanarrow.com or online at https://urbanarrow.com/en-na/recall or https://urbanarrow.com/en-na and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Urban Arrow cargo electric bikes with model descriptions Urban Arrow Family (in Black and White), Urban Arrow Shorty (in Black and White), Urban Arrow Cargo L/XL (in Black and White) and Urban Arrow Tender 1000/1500 (in White). The frame of the bicycle is made of aluminum with a reinforced foam (EPP) cargo box. “Urban Arrow” is printed on the bottom of the cargo box. The seat posts on the recalled bicycles have two silver bolts.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact Gazelle USA to receive a free replacement seat post and saddle that consumers can either install themselves with no special tools or take to an Urban Arrow dealer to be installed at no charge. Consumers will be asked to fill out a recall registration form at https://forms.gle/1Nir9NrR7aJcpwRk8. Consumers can locate their nearest dealer at https://urbanarrow.com/dealers 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of damage or wear to the saddle-seat post connection. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty bike stores nationwide from 2016 through 2022 for about $9,000.
Importer(s):

Gazelle USA LLC, of Santa Cruz, California

Manufactured In:
Netherlands
Recall number:
27-004
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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