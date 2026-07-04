Giant Bicycle Recalls LED-Light Keys Included with SureLock Bike Lock Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled LED-light key that was included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets immediately and contact Giant Bicycle for a $5 refund. Consumers will be asked to bring the LED key to an authorized Giant retailer to participate in the recall and receive the refund. When returning the LED-light key to a retailer, consumers will be required to bring either the complete bicycle lock purchase or a picture of the serial number on the bicycle lock in order to verify the serial number is in the scope of the recall. Consumers may continue to use the bicycle lock and non-LED-light keys included with the SureLock Bicycle Lock sets.

Note: Button and Coin cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.