Giant Bicycle Recalls LED-Light Keys Included with SureLock Bike Lock Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The LED-light key that was included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets violates the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 3,630 (In addition, 1,395 in Canada)
Giant Bicycle at 866 458-2555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@GiantBicycle.com, or online at https://www.giant-bicycles.com/us/recall-information or https://www.giant-bicycles.com/ and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Giant Bicycle-branded black-and-white LED-light bike lock keys that were included as part of a pre-keyed SureLock bicycle lock set that includes a bike lock and two-or-four keys without an LED-light (depending on the model). Only LED-light bike lock keys manufactured after March 2023 are included in this recall. The list of affected serial numbers is included in the table below. Serial numbers are located on the underside of the bike lock, as shown in the below picture.
|Name
|Serial number
|From
|To
|SURELOCK PROTECTOR 1 DT
|00000 2303
|00000 2607
|SURELOCK PROTECTOR 1 STD
|00001 2303
|00001 2607
|SURELOCK PROTECTOR 1 LS
|00002 2303
|00002 2607
|SURELOCK FLEX KEY COIL 15
|00010 2303
|00010 2607
|SURELOCK FLEX KEY COIL 12
|00011 2303
|00011 2607
|SURELOCK FLEX KEY 15
|00013 2303
|00013 2607
|SURELOCK FLEX KEY 12
|00014 2303
|00014 2607
|GIANT SURELOCK FLEX KEY COIL 12
|00065 2303
|00065 2607
|GIANT SURELOCK FLEX KEY COIL 15
|00066 2303
|00066 2607
Consumers should stop using the recalled LED-light key that was included with certain SureLock Bicycle Lock sets immediately and contact Giant Bicycle for a $5 refund. Consumers will be asked to bring the LED key to an authorized Giant retailer to participate in the recall and receive the refund. When returning the LED-light key to a retailer, consumers will be required to bring either the complete bicycle lock purchase or a picture of the serial number on the bicycle lock in order to verify the serial number is in the scope of the recall. Consumers may continue to use the bicycle lock and non-LED-light keys included with the SureLock Bicycle Lock sets.
Note: Button and Coin cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Giant Bicycle, Inc., of Newbury Park, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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