Anaheim and Moen Recall Garbage Disposals Due to Impact Hazard

A metal component inside the disposal can break off and come out of the disposal during use, posing an impact hazard.
Anaheim Manufacturing at 800-628-0797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.anaheimmfg.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves 3/4 and 1 horsepower disposals. Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers are listed below. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.
|
Brand
|
Model No.
|
Model No. Location
|
Description
|
Serial No. (starting with)
|
Barracuda
|
681-4001
|
Side
|
3/4 HP Disposer
|
1L5, 1M5, or 1A6
|
Franke
|
FWD75BR
|
Bottom
|
3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer
|
1M5, or “6” in the third position
|
FWD75R
|
Bottom
|
3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|
FWD100R
|
Bottom
|
1 HP Waste Disposer
|
Frigidaire
|
FGDI753DMS
|
Side
|
Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|
ZF, or “G” in the second position
|
FPDI103DMS
|
Side
|
Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer
|
FPDI758DMS
|
Side
|
Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer
|
Gemline
|
GLCD300SS
|
Side
|
Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal
|
1L5
|
Kenmore
|
587-70351E
|
Bottom
|
3/4 HP Disposal
|
ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position
|
587-70361E
|
Bottom
|
3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal
|
587-70413E
|
Bottom
|
1 HP Garbage Disposal
|
Kitcheneater
|
KE1CORD
|
Side
|
1 HP Garbage Disposal
|
1A7, or “6” in the third position
|
KE34CORD
|
Side
|
3/4 HP Garbage Disposal
|
Luxart
|
LXFIN1C
|
Side
|
Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|
1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|
LXFIN34C
|
Side
|
Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer
|
Moen
|
GX75C
|
Bottom
|
GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal
|
1M5, or “6” in the third position
|
GX100C
|
Bottom
|
GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal
|
GXL1000C
|
Bottom
|
GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal
|
Stream33
|
S33WC1WC
|
Side
|
1 HP Garbage Disposal
|
1L5
|
Waste King
|
9980
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position
|
9980TC
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
L-8000
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|
L-8000TC
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|
9950
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
9900TC
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
L-3300
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|
L-5000TC
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|
A1SPC
|
Bottom
|
Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer
|
PM3SL-3BMT
|
Bottom
|
Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
PM4SL-3BMT
|
Bottom
|
Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer
|
FDL-3300
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
|
FDL-8000
|
Bottom
|
Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garbage disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost to the consumer.
The firms have received 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.
Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.
Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc., of North Olmsted, Ohio
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800