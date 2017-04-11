Anaheim and Moen Recall Garbage Disposals Due to Impact Hazard

  1. Home
Name of product:
Garbage disposals
Hazard:

A metal component inside the disposal can break off and come out of the disposal during use, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 11, 2017
Recall number:
17-129
Consumer Contact:

Anaheim Manufacturing at 800-628-0797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.anaheimmfg.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 3/4 and 1 horsepower disposals. Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers are listed below. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals. 
 

Brand

Model No.

Model No. Location

Description

Serial No. (starting with)

Barracuda

681-4001

Side

3/4 HP Disposer

1L5, 1M5, or 1A6

Franke

FWD75BR

Bottom

3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer

1M5, or “6” in the third position

FWD75R

Bottom

3/4 HP Waste Disposer

FWD100R

Bottom

1 HP Waste Disposer

Frigidaire

FGDI753DMS

Side

Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer

ZF, or “G” in the second position

FPDI103DMS

Side

Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer

FPDI758DMS

Side

Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer

Gemline

GLCD300SS

Side

Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal

1L5

Kenmore

587-70351E

Bottom

3/4 HP Disposal

ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position

587-70361E

Bottom

3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal

587-70413E

Bottom

1 HP Garbage Disposal

Kitcheneater

KE1CORD

Side

1 HP Garbage Disposal

1A7, or “6” in the third position

KE34CORD

Side

3/4 HP Garbage Disposal

Luxart

LXFIN1C

Side

Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer

1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position

LXFIN34C

Side

Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer

Moen

GX75C

Bottom

GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal

1M5, or “6” in the third position

GX100C

Bottom

GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal

GXL1000C

Bottom

GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal

Stream33

S33WC1WC

Side

1 HP Garbage Disposal

1L5

Waste King

9980

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position

9980TC

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

L-8000

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

L-8000TC

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

9950

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

9900TC

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

L-3300

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

L-5000TC

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

A1SPC

Bottom

Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer

PM3SL-3BMT

Bottom

 Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

PM4SL-3BMT

Bottom

Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer

FDL-3300

Bottom

Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

FDL-8000

Bottom

Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garbage disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost to the consumer.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firms have received 22 reports of a metal component coming out of a disposal, including three reports of a broken component hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 146,000 (in addition, 2,700 were sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through  March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for ¾ horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.

Importer(s):

Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc., of North Olmsted, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
