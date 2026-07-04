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usOpal Recalls Xalirium Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

  • Recalled Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails
  • "Xalirium" is printed on the label of the recalled adult portable bed rail.
Name of Product:
Xalirium Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 15, 2026
Units:

About 200

Consumer Contact

usOpal by email at xaliriumofficial@outlook.com

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Xalirium-branded adult portable bed rails. They have a white frame with black foam rubber grips and a black fabric pouch. The bed rails measure about 17.15 inches high, 4.33 inches wide and 1.99 inches long. "Xalirium" is printed on the label of the product packaging. Only bed rails without vertical bars inside the opening are included in this recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact usOpal for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the black storage bag and straps and to cut the foam padding on the bed rails, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails, and send a photo of the marked rails to xaliriumofficial@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2026 through August 2026 for about $60.
Importer(s):

Opal Vista Ltd., dba usOpal, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-029

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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