The expansion system can lose pressure over time, causing the recalled doorframe mount to detach during use, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard.
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YY Vertical toll-free 855-531-6779 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at yyvertical.mkp@gmail.com or online at https://www.yyvertical.com/en/pages/verticalbase-recall or https://yyvertical.com and click on “US Customers Recall Procedure” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the VerticalBase doorframe mounted support system designed to hold a climbing training hangboard for hanging exercises. The system includes safety clamps and the hangboard is sold separately. The products were sold as ASIN B0FNS2SNSX and EAN 3760305272935 which are printed on the side of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled doorframe mount immediately and contact YY Vertical for free repair kit, including shipping at no cost to the consumer. The repair kit consists of replacement safety clamps, with availability beginning in late January 2027. If the replacement safety clamps are not suitable for a consumer’s installation, the consumer will receive a full refund. Consumers should email yyvertical.mkp@gmail.com and provide their name, full mailing address, telephone number, Amazon order number (if available), installation details including the doorframe trim thickness and width or the hallway width and a photo of the installed product. A receipt is not required to participate in the recall.
The firm has received three reports of the assembly tilting forward when body weight was applied or of users falling from the doorframe mount, including one report of an injury.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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