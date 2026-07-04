The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.
About 3,897
HOMEAL US by email at Homealrecall@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves HOMEAL-branded adult portable bed rails. The gray or black steel bed rails measure about 40 inches tall by 12 inches wide and have rounded gray foam rubber handle grips and a black fabric pouch. “Model 317” and “Batch No. BG-202501129-001” are printed on labels located on the bed rail’s fabric pouch.
Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and contact HOMEAL US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the black storage bag and straps and to cut the foam padding on the bed rails, write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bed rails, and send a photo of the marked rails to Homealrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported
Shenzhen Yiying Industrial Co., Ltd., dba HOMEAL US, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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