Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Guangzhouyupinkejiyouxiangongsi (Guangzhou Yupin Technology Co., Ltd) dba Xentrawave, of China, are announcing the recall of the Xentrawave adult portable bed rails, models XT016 (all batches) and XT026 (batch number 20251212).

The adult portable bed rails fail to meet mandatory standard requirements, because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the XT016 model adult bed rail does not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing entrapment hazards, and its push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

CPSC has received one report of a death involving the Xentrawave adult portable bed rail, model XT016. In 2026, an 89-year-old woman died from asphyxiation after she became entrapped between the bed rail and mattress.

About 2,114 adult portable bed rails were sold in the United States.

The recalled bed rails were sold under the “Xentrawave” brand and under two model names, models “XT016” and “XT026”. The recall of the XT016 applies to all batch numbers, and the recall of XT026 model applies only to batch number “20251212”. The “Xentrawave” brand name is printed on a green label located on the bed rail’s grey fabric pouch. The model numbers “XT016” or “XT026” are located on the front of the product’s outer packaging and the first page of the instruction manual. The batch number “20251212” for the XT026 model is located on the product label attached to the back of the bed rail’s gray fabric pouch and in the instruction manual. The recalled bed rails have black or gray metal frames, gray foam rubber handle grips, and gray fabric pouches. The XT016 model measures about 12.2 inches wide by 25.5 inches high and the XT026 model measures about 12.2 inches wide by 21.5 inches high.

The adult portable bed rails were sold by Xentrawave at Amazon.com. The XT016 bed rails were sold from May 2025 through March 2026 and the XT026 bed rails were sold from March 2026 through August 2026 for between $37 and $40.

The adult portable bed rails were imported by Guangzhouyupinkejiyouxiangongsi (Guangzhou Yupin Technology Co., Ltd) dba Xentrawave, of China and manufactured by Guangzhou Nanyu Medical Technology Co., Ltd, of China.