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Boshengya Recalls Rugs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Carpets and Rugs

  • Recalled Boshengya Shag Area Rug - Pink
  • Recalled Boshengya Shag Area Rug - Orange
  • ‘INCREDIBLY SOFT’ is printed on a label on the product packaging of the recalled Boshengya shag area rugs.
Name of Product:
Boshengya Shag Area Rugs
Hazard:

The recalled rugs violate the mandatory standard for the flammability of carpets and rugs, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 12, 2026
Units:

83

Consumer Contact

Boshengya by email at boshengya666@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Boshengya-branded rugs. The pink or orange shag area rugs measure about 5 or 6 feet wide and 8 feet long. ‘INCREDIBLY SOFT’ is printed on a label on the product packaging. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the rugs immediately and contact Boshengya for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the rug by cutting it in half and send a photo of the destroyed rug to boshengya666@outlook.com. Consumers will then dispose of the recalled product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2026 through October 2026 for between $30 and $65.
Retailer(s):
Boshengya Dianzi Shangwu (Tianjin) Youxian Gongsi (Boshengya E-Commerce Tianjin Co., Ltd.), dba Boshengya, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-088

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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