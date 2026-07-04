Yinklev Recalls Jocoevol 6-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 32,791
Yinklev by email at Jocoevoldresserrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Jocoevol 6-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers come in black, pink, brown and white colorways. The dressers have six drawers and are made from engineered wood. They are 47.2 inches wide, 15.3 inches long, 32.3 inches tall, and weigh 97 pounds. The dressers have the model number “C-0633” printed on a label inside the top left drawer.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Yinklev for a full refund.
Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the dresser and send a photo of the marked dresser to Jocoevoldresserrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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