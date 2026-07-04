SOOWERY Recalls 8-Drawer Fabric Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.
About 138
Email at SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves SOOWERY 8-Drawer Fabric Dresser. The recalled dressers come in gray and black. The dressers have eight fabric drawers and the frames are made of metal. They measure 47.2 inches wide, 11.8 inches long, 35.4 inches tall and weigh 47.5 pounds. The SKU “SOO-8DD-G01” is printed on the products packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact SOOWERY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top, front and sides of the dresser, remove all drawers and send photos of the marked and disassembled dresser to SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.