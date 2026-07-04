Harkla Recalls Children’s Sensory Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

The recalled swings’ ceiling hook can separate from its plate, posing a risk of serious injury from a fall hazard.
About 25,541 (In addition, about 5,534 were sold in Canada)
Harkla toll-free at 844-442-7552 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@harkla.co or online at https://harkla.co/pages/ceiling-hook-recall-2026 or https://harkla.co and click “Recall” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Harkla’s children’s sensory swings. The compression swings have a blue fabric seat and come with a four-hole hook and ceiling mounting hardware for suspension, with a drop length of 18 to 24 inches. Only swings with a four-hole hook are included in this recall. SKU number LS-COMP-1BLU or LS-COMP-1BLU-SW is printed on the side of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled swings immediately until repaired and contact Harkla to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of a replacement ceiling hook mounting plate, a safety strap and updated swing installation instructions. Consumers will be asked to go to https://harkla.co/pages/ceiling-hook-recall-2026 to register. Consumers should then dispose of the original hooks only in accordance with local waste management and recycling guidelines.
Harkla has received 29 reports of the swing’s ceiling hook separating, including 14 injuries that resulted in two concussions, a broken arm, bumps and bruises.
Base Products LLC, dba Harkla, of Boise, Idaho
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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