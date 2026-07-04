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Longjili Trading Recalls Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

  • Recalled PAMAG PIEEOO Mattress
  • Recalled PAMAG PIEEOO Mattress Labels
Name of Product:
Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 50

Consumer Contact

Longjili Trading by email at Pamagpieeoo@outlook.com. 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Pamag Pieeoo Mattresses. The mattresses are 8 inches thick and were sold in a twin-XL size. They have a white top and white sides with a gray curve pattern. They were sold compressed in a box. The date of manufacture and “Model: BFC8HMBYTX-US” and care instructions are printed on a sewn-in white label located on one side of the mattress. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Longjili Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the mattress by writing in permanent marker “RECALLED,” on the top surface of the mattress and send a photo of the marked mattress to Pamagpieeoo@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com in March 2026 for between $80 and $95.
Retailer(s):
Longjili Trading (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-061

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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