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Jiastfeng Recalls HAUOMS Eight-drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled HAUOMS Eight-drawer Dressers
  • “SKU: AJ_DJ504298_1” is printed on the packaging of the recalled HAUOMS eight-drawer dressers.
Name of Product:
HAUOMS Eight-drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 05, 2026
Units:

About 1,392

Consumer Contact

Jiastfeng by email at recall@hauoms.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HAUOM-branded Eight-drawer dressers. The wooden black dressers measure about 27.6 inches wide, 15.8 inches long, 59.1 inches tall, and weigh about 112.4 pounds. "SKU: AJ_DJ504298_1" is printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Jiastfeng for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top, front and sides of the dresser, remove all drawers and send photos of the marked and disassembled dresser to recall@hauoms.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through September 2026 for about $150.
Retailer(s):
Zhengzhoushi Rupiao Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd., dba Jiastfeng, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-068

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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