The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 4,499
YiHe-US by email at FWproductrecall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Easymake-branded adult portable bed rails, Model HC030-3. The recalled bed rails have a white frame with gray foam rubber grips or black foam rubber grips. The bed rails measure about 31.31 inches wide and 39.37 inches high. “Brand: easymake” and “Model: HC030-3” are printed on the packaging and on a white label on the bottom rail of the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact YiHe-US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the black safety strap in half, write “RECALLED” on the upper portion of the bed rail with a permanent marker and email a photo of the marked bed rail to FWproductrecall@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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